Jon D. Gaede, BVN Sports

Erin Jackson, former inline skater became the first Black woman to win Olympic Gold in 500 meter Short Track at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. Four years later, chosen by her Team USA peers, she and US bobsledder Frank Del Duca shared the honor of carrying the American flag during the “Parade of Athletes” at the Opening Ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Erin Jackson, the girl from Ocala, Florida is now a three time Olympian since her transition from inline skating in 2017 to the oval. She made the American Olympic team in Pyeongchang 2018, then won the gold in the 500m at the 2022 games in Beijing, becoming the first American woman to do so since 1994.

Erin Jackson competes in the Olympic 500m Speed Skating race at Milano. (Photo: Courtesy Giuliano Bevelacqua)

Her parents, Tracy and Rita Jackson put skates on their daughter at age 10, then watched her progress into an inline champion with 47 national titles before she decided to put on ice skates in 2017. Her historic and rapid climb has been remarkable, beyond the standards of most cross sport athletes.

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor,” Jackson said. “It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual – it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport.”

Jackson won her Beijing games gold medal in 37.04, describing that achievement as a momentous, historic moment during Black History month. Jackson competed in both the 500m and 1,000m races in Milano, falling short of a medal in both races. At age 33, she has no thoughts of hanging up her skates, saying “This is what I do”, so look for her to continue on the ISU World Tour and another run at the Olympics in 2030.