Cristina Johnson

For more than two centuries, since this country attained its hard-earned independence, African Americans have stood resolutely on the front lines of every conflict, forming an indispensable part of the nation’s military legacy. As such, as Black History Month marks its remarkable centennial this year, it offers a moment to honor their courage, sacrifice, and lasting contributions throughout history.

But even with this month-long observance, acknowledging the depth of their dedication and the critical obstacles they continue to face, still fall short. Despite their decades of service, a large number of Black veterans—including those in the Inland Empire of Southern California—have returned home only to suffer from systemic neglect, limited recognition, and enduring gaps in healthcare, social support, and protections, which detrimentally impact their lives long after they leave the military. And with recent federal policy changes, these long-standing inequities risk widening unless targeted legislative actions and accountability measures are implemented immediately.

Uncovering the Overlooked Struggles of Black Veterans

The Inland Empire—encompassing Riverside and San Bernardino Counties—carries a deep, multifaceted military heritage driven not only by bases and training facilities but also by generations of service from its residents, especially African Americans.

Today, more than 160,000 Black former service members call California home, representing 9% of the state’s total veteran population. And though their rank continues to grow with each passing year, they are unfortunately frequently marginalized, which compels them to confront ongoing challenges with insufficient support.

Among these were the drastic impacts of routine exposure to hazardous chemicals and materials quietly lurking in the region’s military installations and training facilities for so long. Consistent with this, a report from the Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry has confirmed the presence of asbestos at March Air Reserve Base’s housing complex in Riverside County. Similarly, Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino County was designated a Superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency after a series of tests revealed more than 350 parts per trillion of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in its groundwater as well as elevated concentrations of volatile organic compounds, lead, and several other heavy metals. Tragically, the emissions of these toxic chemicals have caused widespread pollution, which placed Black service members at grave risk of developing life-threatening illnesses.

Alarmingly, the physical toll of such exposures is also compounded by financial and psychological strains. In fact, a growing body of research shows that African Americans are more susceptible to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than their other colleagues, most notably due to a range of family stressors during deployment, unjust prejudice in their communities, and inadequate education and earnings.

As this mental health condition undermines their financial stability and overall quality of life, many Black veterans in the Inland Empire find it increasingly difficult to maintain secure housing. True to this, data indicate that more than half of their population in California confronts homelessness—thereby making their transition to civilian life even more complicated.

What a Century of Commemoration Reveals About the Nation’s Conduct Towards Black Veterans

As Black History Month marks a full century of formal commemoration, it invites reflection not only on the historic achievements of African Americans but also on how their service has been complemented with sustainable, meaningful support. Essentially, this underscores the undeniable reality that, though observances like this are essential to preserving their legacy, they remain in vain, especially when many personnel continue to encounter various challenges within the very systems that could help them more effectively.

Research has already exposed that disparities in mental healthcare remain a persistent concern, mainly because of limited cultural understanding, implicit bias, and feelings of being judged or stereotyped during treatment. Likewise, these perceptions are often reinforced by a lack of minority representation among providers and leadership, as well as by environments that do not reflect the diversity of the veteran population they serve. Over time, such factors can discourage engagement with care, allowing physical and mental health needs to go unmet.

This context has taken on added significance amid recent shifts in federal policy. In 2021, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) established diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to identify and address disparities in its services and make sure they reach marginalized groups, such as Black Veterans. However, in 2025, the agency began phasing out these efforts and even discontinued using its resources for identity-based observances such as Black History Month after a new federal executive order was issued.

Although these changes are intended to streamline priorities, they emphasize the need to guarantee that systems remain responsive to the distinct experiences of all veterans, particularly those who have historically faced healthcare barriers. Currently, the VA continues to adjust to these directives; however, during this process, some materials recognizing the contributions of Black service members were temporarily removed from official platforms. While much of this content was later restored, the situation already demonstrates how policy realignments—even when pursued for efficiency—can unintentionally affect how awareness is built, and outreach is maintained.

Ultimately, these developments underscore that honoring a century of Black military service requires more than ceremonies or historical recognition. Moving forward, ensuring equitable care and support for these personnel means strengthening culturally competent programs and maintaining consistent outreach to address the full spectrum of challenges—from physical and mental well-being to housing and social support.

By pairing commemoration with concrete initiatives, the nation can translate recognition into purposeful action that reflects the depth of the contributions and sacrifices Black veterans have made for the country.

Cristina Johnson serves as a veteran advocate at the Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit that raises awareness of veterans’ exposure to toxic substances.