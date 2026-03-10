Overview: Northside Church of Christ in Riverside hosted their annual Black History Month program on March 7, honoring several individuals for their contributions to the community, state, and overall contributions to Black history. The theme of this year’s program was “Black History: The Celebration Continues.” The annual program serves as a reminder to honor and celebrate the legacy of those that came before, and acknowledge the church’s role in Black history. Honorees included Cheryl Brown, Sherdale Smith, Willard Crigler, Ellen Crigler, and Monica Stockhausen.

Breanna Reeves

Though February has come to an end, Black history celebrations continue in the Inland Empire. Northside Church of Christ in Riverside hosted their annual Black History Month program on March 7 and honored several individuals for their contributions to the community, the state and their overall contributions to Black history.

Organized by Shirley Coates and her fellow congregants, the theme of this year’s Black History Program was “Black History: The Celebration Continues.” The annual program serves as a reminder to honor and celebrate the legacy of those that came before, and acknowledge the church’s role in Black history.



“We never stop celebrating Black history, and this year, we are celebrating through gospel songs, through spirited songs…,” Coates said. “Because if you think about our heritage, it was always telling the story.”

Honorees included Cheryl Brown for her contributions to Inland Empire as a steward and publisher emeritus of Black Voice News; for her civic work in the community as a former assemblywoman; and as a champion for aging adults as a chair of the California Commission on Aging. Other featured honorees were Sherdale Smith, vocalist, vocal coach and choir director, celebrated for his contributions to music ministries across California, his impact in music nationally, and for his leadership.

Willard Crigler and his wife, Ellen Crigler, joined honorees for their significant contributions to youth ministry and women’s ministry across California. Willard Crigler was recognized for his service to Christian youth as the first full-time Black youth minister across the Churches of Christ in Los Angeles more than two decades ago. The final honoree was Monica Stockhausen, founder and CEO of Nerdy Girls Rock LLC and a professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga and California State University, San Bernardino alumna.



The choir at Northside Church of Christ, under the direction of Shirley Coates, sings at their annual Black History Month Program on March 7, 2026, in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)

Shirley Coates and Cheryl Brown pose for a picture as Coates awards Brown with a plaque of honor for her contributions to the community during the annual Black History Month Program at Northside Church of Christ on March 7, 2026, in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)

Audience members clap as choirs perform during the annual Black History Month Program at Northside Church of Christ on March 7, 2026, in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)

Honoree Sherdale Smith performs during the annual Black History Month Program at Northside Church of Christ on March 7, 2026, in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)

Honoree Sherdale Smith (center) directs the LA Gospel Chorale during the annual Black History Month Program at Northside Church of Christ on March 7, 2026, in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)

Honoree Cheryl Brown claps and sings along with the choir during the annual Black History Month Program at Northside Church of Christ on March 7, 2026, in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)

Northside Church of Christ Minister Lionel Sims (left) poses for a picture with Honorees Ellen and Willard Crigler (center), alongside his wife, Kristen Sims (right) during the annual Black History Month Program at Northside Church of Christ on March 7, 2026 in Riverside, CA. (Photo by Breanna Reeves)