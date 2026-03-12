Dr. Ayanna Marie Amoke Blackmon-Balogun

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Yaaaaaaas! #trustBlackwomen! Happy International Women’s History Month!

As I write this week’s reflection, I’m holding two powerful markers in our collective memory: Bloody Sunday and International Women’s Day.

On March 7, 1965, nearly 600 people crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, exercising their sacred right to protest. They were met with brutal state violence. The images of Bloody Sunday were broadcast across the nation, forcing America to confront the truth of its racism and helping push forward the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark victory for the freedom movement.

March 8, marks International Women’s Day, and the month of March is dedicated to honoring the legacy and leadership of women who have helped shape a more just world.

To honor both March 7 and March 8, we must lift up the Black women whose names are often left out of the story. We must pay tribute to the women whose courage and leadership sustain movements for justice. It is most fitting to lift up the names of Black women of Selma—organizers, strategists, and visionaries whose labor made that movement possible: Amelia Boynton Robinson, Diane Nash, Marie Foster and Viola Liuzzo.

As we enter the final phase of the Racial Liberation Ascension Model, we remember: liberation is a God-given right. Phase Five is not an ending—it is the beginning of living in freedom, clarity, and purpose.

THE SCIENCE OF ASCENSION & ORBIT

Orbit occurs when a spacecraft’s forward velocity balances Earth’s gravitational pull, allowing it to circle the planet without falling back. In this phase, the craft reaches equilibrium, conserving energy while maintaining its path.

Every rocket that pierces the atmosphere begins not with a dream, but with physics. Ascension is not magic, and orbit is not guesswork. Spaceflight is a precise choreography of gravity, thrust, velocity, and timing — a negotiation between the force that holds you down and the force that propels you forward.

In the Racial Liberation Ascension Model, we use this science to understand the spirit.

Ascension is the final stretch of upward movement before the craft transitions from raw force to refined stability. The engines have burned through turbulence and resistance. The rocket has endured shaking, heat, and the disorientation of leaving what was known.

Ascension means you have risen beyond the atmosphere of oppression — yet the work is not finished.

Orbit, by contrast, is a relationship. The balance between gravity and motion. Too much thrust and the vessel drifts off course; too little and it falls back to Earth. Orbit is achieved when movement and pull find equilibrium. This balance mirrors liberation.

Our journey begins in the heavy gravity of anti-Black racism, colonial residue, generational trauma, and institutional inequity. Each phase of RLAM requires energy: ignition, launch, separation, acceleration. But effort alone does not create orbit. Orbit requires mastery.

Scientific orbit is powered by velocity. Liberatory orbit is powered by love. Not sentimental love, but the practice bell hooks describes: care, commitment, responsibility, respect, and trust. In this phase, love becomes structure — the gravity that holds community together.

Ascension and Orbit transform the spirit. Self-doubt quiets. External validation fades. Internal authority becomes sovereign. Liberation is no longer something you prove. It becomes something you embody. Science reveals the deeper truth:Liberation is not escape. It is elevation. And elevation is meant for service.

THE METAPHOR OF ASCENSION & ORBIT

Ascension and Orbit is the final named phase of the Racial Liberation Ascension Model (RLAM), but it is not a destination. It is a disposition — a way of being in the world that synthesizes everything you have endured, studied, released, and reclaimed. It is the culmination of ancestral mathematics: the sum of struggle, the product of knowledge, and the rise of spirit.

If rocket science gives us the physics, the metaphor gives us the meaning. Ascension and Orbit is the moment liberation stops being reactive and becomes generative. Your inner architecture has been rebuilt so thoroughly that you no longer require external permission to move, breathe, expand, or imagine. Orbit is the spiritual choreography of freedom.

In Western imagination, space is often framed as escape- a breaking free from gravity, responsibility, and history. But Ascension and Orbit reveal something deeper: even the most powerful rocket remains in relationship with Earth. It does not escape gravity; it learns to move with it.

So it is with liberation. We do not ascend to abandon our people or our lineage. We ascend to see them more clearly. Orbit gives us perspective — the ability to understand systems not only from the ground, but from the vantage point of wisdom.

Every rocket begins with thunder. Ignition shakes the ground. Launch rattles bones. Ascent is violent and disorienting. But orbit is quiet. Orbit hums. Orbit is the space where the craft finally moves in rhythm. Liberation follows the same pattern.

Phase One lit the match. Phase Two accelerated the climb. Phase Three stripped away illusions. Phase Four built momentum and mastery. Phase Five asks you to glide.Ascension and Orbit mark the shift from combustion to clarity.

Your liberation work moves from the fire of urgency to the flame of purpose. You stop scrambling for survival and begin cultivating sustainability. You stop fighting gravity and begin partnering with it. Orbit, spiritually understood, is a covenant between gravity and grace.

From this vantage point, the fragments of identity once distorted by white supremacy, patriarchy, capitalism, and colonialism begin to align. Your past no longer haunts you. Your future no longer terrifies you. Your present becomes a sacred dwelling. Ascension brings peace — but also power.

James Baldwin reminds us that “freedom is something people take.” In orbit, you have taken it — not only in action, but in identity. Orbit widens your vision. Liberation is no longer personal; it becomes diasporic. You recognize the shared struggle connecting Black communities across continents and cultures. Freedom reveals itself as collective work — a shared orbit around justice, dignity, and love.

WHAT WE KNOW: SEEING THE WHOLE SYSTEM

By the time you enter Phase Five—Ascension & Orbit—your sight has shifted from linear to panoramic. Each prior phase sharpened your perception: awakening in Ignition, adjusting in Launch, discerning in Separation, and mastering velocity in Thrust & Acceleration. Now your awareness expands into a 360-degree, global, ancestral, and spiritual knowing.

In this phase, liberation reveals itself as the restoration of humanization—for yourself and for the collective. You understand that much of this work is about love and about moving the needle for Black people. Your dollar is no longer neutral; it is an instrument. You circulate resources in spaces that honor Black life, Black bodies, recognizing that economic choice is both spiritual practice and political strategy. This is not separatism—it is sovereignty. You align your economics with your ethics and your circulation with your community.

At this stage, you see the whole system—its machinery, its mythology, and its masks. You recognize how anti-Blackness shapes societies across the diaspora and the colonized world. You understand that while you may still navigate oppressive systems, you also carve out space to imagine and build liberation for those around you.

Your knowledge becomes cartographic. You begin to map oppression and resistance simultaneously. You see how struggles connect across geography and history, how racial violence, extraction, erasure and displacement echo across continents. These patterns reveal that the fight for dignity has always been global—and so is the possibility of freedom.

This phase requires judgment—not to diminish others, but to guide your path. Two practices become essential:

Discernment — the spiritual intelligence that allows you to perceive truth beyond appearances, listening to ancestral wisdom and acting in the interest of the collective.

Discretion — the strategic intelligence that governs what you do with what you see, knowing when to speak, when to act, and when to remain silent.

Your awareness is now global. You recognize racism not merely as prejudice but as a planetary system of power rooted in coloniality and sustained through economic and political structures. Yet you also know something deeper.

You remember the long arc of Black resistance—maroon communities, anti-colonial movements, and every sacred refusal in between. Black people have always imagined freedom, even in captivity.

This knowing brings both strength and softness. You seek stillness—not as escape, but as resistance. In stillness you rediscover breath, belonging, and humanity beyond society’s metrics of worth. You learn that existence itself is sacred. In this phase, your knowing becomes a constellation. You embrace the African truth:

I am because we are. And you remember: We are because we refuse to forget.

WHAT WE DO: TEACHING, GUIDING, BUILDING

By Phase Five of the Racial Liberation Ascension Model, doing becomes different. Our work matures. Our movements steady. Our actions expand from urgency to intentionality, from resistance to stewardship, from personal freedom to collective flourishing. In this phase, liberation is not simply something we fight for — it becomes the way we move through the world. It is freedom practiced in real time.

In its purest form, liberation is the act of being free — moving through society unshackled by colonial thinking, no longer governed by scripts that once taught us to shrink, apologize, or doubt. By this stage, a person has become a professional in some aspect of liberation work, sharing their ancestral talents with their tribe of folx. Their voice, stance, and action in the struggle against anti-Black racism and oppression are well known.

At this level, racial battle fatigue no longer defines your daily existence. You have intentionally removed yourself — physically, mentally, and emotionally — from spaces that perpetuate harm and reinjury. Yet you remain deeply engaged in the work, actively creating, establishing, and implementing policies that resist oppressive practices and transform systems.

Once you arrive in Ascension & Orbit, you understand that the solution for humanity is solidarity. Solidarity in thinking. Solidarity in creating local, state, national, and international policies. Solidarity in connecting your soul to the land that best articulates your purpose, your rhythm, your spirit.

And because this phase elevates both clarity and compassion, you realize something essential: solidarity is not symbolic; solidarity is structural. It takes shape across the diaspora in countless forms, but the most significant expression is always the liberation of many. It shows up in groups of people speaking to legislators, writing new laws, challenging harmful policies. It shows up in communities building cooperative economies, forming shared ownership, and designing systems that are rooted in love rather than profit.

Joy becomes one of your primary tools of resistance — and one of your greatest offerings to the next generation. This is what we do in Ascension & Orbit. We teach. We guide. We build. We steward a future that our ancestors imagined, and that our descendants will inherit.

THE RESEARCH JOURNEY: BECOMING THE STUDY

Research in this phase is guided by three interlocking principles:

1. Embodiment

You live what you study. You refuse to let knowledge remain abstract. If you learn about healing, you rest. If you learn about love, you forgive. If you learn about resistance, you strategize. Your scholarship is not detached — it is integrated.

2. Participation

You are not studying communities from afar — you are studying with them. Your research becomes participatory, narrative, communal, and co-created. You move away from extractive methods and toward liberatory ones. Liberation research does not take — it uplifts.

3. Transformation

You measure research not by output but by impact. Not by publication count but by community change. Not by academic approval but by ancestral alignment. Research becomes a ritual of transformation — for yourself and for those you serve.

One of the most powerful research tools in this phase is story. Story becomes methodology. Story becomes an archive. Story becomes resistance. Story becomes strategy. You know, as bell hooks reminds us, that “language is also a place of struggle.” But in Orbit, you also understand that language is a place of healing refuge.

In this phase, your intellectual curiosity widens into a global lens. You begin to trace connections between colonization in India, apartheid in South Africa, forced migration in the Caribbean, land theft in Indigenous America, police violence in Brazil, and resource extraction in the Congo. You see the shared fingerprints of the empire. You see the shared language of resistance. Your research becomes diasporic.

You study: Pan-Africanism, Negritude, Black Liberation Theology, Womanism, Afro-futurism, Decolonial philosophy, Reparative economics, Global Black arts movements. You read the world, as Freire taught, not just the word.

By Phase Five, you realize that your life is the research project your ancestors dreamed of. Your courage becomes data. Your healing becomes documentation. Your joy becomes analysis. Your presence becomes a publication. You are the case study in what happens when a Black person survives the system and then transcends it. You walk into rooms with the quiet authority of someone who knows: “I am my own archive.”

CULTURAL MEMORY OF ASCENSION & ORBIT

In earlier phases, you looked back to learn. In Orbit, you look back to belong. Cultural memory becomes a constellation of sound, story, and spiritual practice that steadies your orbit and sustains your elevation.

In Ascension & Orbit, the music shifts. It slows and deepens. The soundtrack is no longer a march; it is a meditation.

It sounds like:

John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, a cosmic prayer of gratitude and transcendence.

Roberta Flack’s “Tryin’ Times,” where grief and hope hold hands.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Fantasy,” an anthem of spiritual elevation.

The Commodores’ “Zoom,” floating with the desire to rise beyond constraint.

These songs become sonic satellites — orbiting your memory, reminding you of where you come from and what you carry. Music is no longer entertainment; it becomes memory work, an ancestral technology.

To orbit is to understand that your story continues theirs. Cultural memory gives you identity beyond biography. It turns history into kinship.

In this phase, the fractured self begins to heal. You no longer see your Blackness and your humanity as competing truths; you understand they are intertwined and sacred. Cultural memory becomes ritual. Through drumming, prayer, meditation, storytelling, song, and gathering, you remain tethered to the source.

Orbit has its own sound — not frantic with the urgency of struggle, but steady with the assurance of purpose. It is the hum of a people breathing freely. In Ascension & Orbit, memory steadies your spirit. You no longer wonder whether you belong — you know you are held by centuries of dreaming, loving, and resisting.

Your orbit is stabilized by ancestral wisdom. Your path is illuminated by their light. And now, at last, you soar.

CODA: LIVING IN THE LIGHT

Orbit is not a conclusion — it is a cadence. A frequency. A way of being that continues long after the roar of launch has faded and the climb has quieted. Orbit is the quiet revolution. It is the moment you realize that liberation is not something you chase — it is something you become.

This Coda celebrates that becoming. It is both a benediction for the journey traveled and a blessing for the journeys still ahead. Phase Five calls us to live with a liberated heart, a clear mind, and a purpose illuminated from within.

When the choir sings “This Little Light of Mine,” they are invoking a spiritual truth: to live in the light is to live fully present — unmasked, unbowed, unburdened. You shine not because you want to be seen, but because you can finally see yourself.

This is the Benediction of Orbit:

May your presence bring peace. May your clarity guide others. May your joy remain abundant. May your boundaries stay strong. May your leadership be rooted in love. May your community be nourished. May your ancestors be proud. May your orbit stay steady. And may you live — fully, unapologetically, beautifully — in the light.