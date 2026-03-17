Overview: Residents of Altadena, California are facing delays in fire recovery, with many families still scattered across the region paying mortgages on houses they cannot live in. Survivors have spoken of how their childhood church had burned, their family homes were at risk due to smoke damage, and their children’s lives had been upended. Twin sisters Natalie Lafourche and Nicole Stevens shared their frustration with insurance companies delaying and denying claims, leaving them to pay mortgages on houses they cannot live in while also covering rent on other properties. The sisters emphasized that the systems that promised to protect them are instead compounding the damage the fire left behind.

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Aryana Noroozi

Community members recently gathered at Victory Bible Church in Altadena to discuss a loss “that can hardly be explained” as community members put it. A number of survivors spoke of how their childhood church had burned, their family homes were at risk due to smoke damage, and how their children’s lives had been upended yet again after the long disruption of COVID.

This is the reality for far more residents that were present at the church as many families are still scattered across the region still paying mortgages on houses they can’t live in, doubling up with relatives, and wondering when – if ever– they will truly return home.



Twins Natalie Lafourche and Nicole Stevens shared the history of their parents migrating from the Midwest and purchasing a home – a feat that they thought would be impossible.

“I am now the proud homeowner of the home that my parents raised seven children in. Nicole lives two blocks away from me,” said Lafourche. “We thought we were fortunate enough to have standing homes or surviving homes of a deep fire. But we are here today because we are angry, we are upset, we are brokenhearted.”

Lifelong Altadena residents and twin sisters Nicole Stevens (left) and Natalie Lafourche (right) share the difficulties of receiving support from their insurance for smoke damage during a press conference at Victory Bible Church in Altadena on February 27, 2025. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Lafourche said she thought she had done everything right. She kept up her AAA Insurance premiums (“never late”), while her twin sister, Stevens, carried a Farmers Insurance policy on the house two blocks away. After the Eaton Fire, their homes remained standing – and for a moment, they believed they were the lucky ones. But as weeks turned into months, luck gave way to exhaustion and anger.



“We are tired,” Lafourche told the crowd. “We’re tired of being nice. We’re tired of leaving out the name who is denying and delaying things.”

Instead of rescue, the sisters have faced a slow‑motion crisis. Lafourche said she has spent the past year begging for basic “loss of use” funds while paying a mortgage on a house her family cannot live in and rent on a place they can. Her extended family of seven now lives together to survive. The home‑based businesses they once ran had to be relocated, adding a business to the mounting bills.



“I’m here because I’m sad for my children,” she said. “I’m upset because I can’t help them. I’m struggling.” She emphasized how her six‑year‑old autistic son and fourteen‑year‑old, just beginning high school, are growing up in limbo she thought having insurance would prevent.

Behind the numbers are months of bureaucratic whiplash. Lafourche describes submitting receipts nine times to nine different adjusters, only to have the process reset each time. It took hiring a public adjuster just to get tests done on the house, which revealed lead, asbestos, and other toxins.

“As I stand right now, my house is being gutted,” Lafourche said. “It should have been one of the first homes… I should have been living in my home by now, but they are delaying, denying. They don’t want to pay.”



Lafourche says that her insurer has tried to shift the blame onto her, claiming she neglected her roof. To Lafourche, the message is clear: the systems that promised to protect her family are instead compounding the damage the fire left behind.