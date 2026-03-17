Overview: Maintaining health coverage and preventive care plays a crucial role in protecting long-term health and family well-being. Preventive care, including routine screenings, wellness visits, and age-appropriate checkups, can detect health issues early and support chronic disease management. Covered California health plans include preventive services available at no additional cost when you see an in-network provider, even before you meet a deductible. Keeping coverage active year-round ensures that preventive care happens on time, screenings aren’t missed, and provider relationships remain continuous.

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Ellen Perrault

Maintaining health coverage plays a critical role in protecting your long-term health and your family’s well-being. Preventive care — including routine screenings, wellness visits, and age-appropriate checkups — can detect health issues early, support chronic disease management, and help you stay healthier year-round.

Covered California health plans include preventive services that are available at no additional cost when you see an in-network provider, even before you meet a deductible. Taking advantage of these benefits and keeping your coverage active are important steps in staying healthy.

Dr. Monica Soni, Chief Medical Officer for Covered California. In this role, she leads efforts in health equity, quality transformation, and clinical innovation. As a board-certified internal medicine physician and health care leader with over a decade of experience, Dr. Soni is committed to improving affordability, access, and health outcomes for all Californians.

In this spirit, she recently responded to a series of questions, sharing her thoughts on the importance of preventative care:

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Why is preventive care, including screenings, so important?

Colorectal cancer is one of the cancers where early detection makes a major difference. Research shows that African Americans have higher colorectal cancer incidence and mortality compared to other racial groups, contributing to significant health disparities in the U.S. Black adults are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups.

Screening tests — like colonoscopy or non-invasive stool tests — can find cancer early or even prevent it by detecting and removing precancerous growths. When identified early, colorectal cancer can often be treated successfully. Applying preventive care and screening regularly helps reduce the risk of late-stage diagnosis and supports better outcomes overall.

What preventive services are included in Covered California health plans, and how can members make the most of their visits?

Covered California health plans include a wide range of preventive services designed to help you stay well. Many recommended screenings, checkups, and annual wellness visits are available at no extra cost to members when you visit an in-network provider.

These services may include: colorectal cancer screenings, breast and cervical cancer screenings, Blood pressure and diabetes screenings; annual wellness exams and immunizations; HIV and STI screening and counseling; well-child visits and developmental checks; women’s preventive care such as osteoporosis screening and reproductive health counseling; and pregnancy and maternal health, including preeclampsia prevention and screening and breastfeeding support and counseling

Consider preparing a list of questions about your health history and concerns, discuss screenings appropriate for your age and risk factors, and let your provider know you are scheduling a preventive care visit so you can use the benefit fully. For children, preventive visits help monitor growth, behavior, vaccines, and developmental milestones — which supports healthy childhood development.

How does maintaining coverage year-round help people stay healthier?

Keeping your coverage active every year helps ensure that preventive care happens on time, screenings aren’t missed, and your provider relationships remain continuous. Consistent care makes it easier to manage chronic conditions, follow through on recommended tests, and catch health changes early. Gaps in coverage, even brief ones, can delay care and make it harder to get back on schedule with screenings or follow-up appointments.

When you stay covered, you are more likely to use preventive care regularly, which supports long-term health outcomes and reduces the chances of costly emergency care later.In addition, here is the link to a video from Rhonda Freeman, MPH, Branch Chief, Assistant Medical Services Administrator, Public Health Services – Maternal, Child, and Family Health Services for the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency, about maternal preventive services to help mom and babies stay stronger that can be used with the story online.