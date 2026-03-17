Overview: The United Domestic Workers (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930), one of California’s largest unions, has endorsed Tom Steyer for governor of California. The union, which represents 250,000 home care and child care workers, praised Steyer’s commitment to fighting for working people and addressing the needs of California’s underserved communities. Steyer has proposed a plan to invest in In-Home Supportive Services and family child care programs, which serve over one million Californians, and has pledged to pay providers a thriving wage.

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Ellen Perrault

On Monday, one of California’s largest unions, the United Domestic Workers (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930), endorsed Tom Steyer for governor of California. UDW, a union of a quarter-million highly motivated home care and child care workers, will turn out en masse to educate and mobilize voters in support of Steyer.

After completing an extensive vetting process, UDW’s Executive Board voted unanimously to endorse Mr. Steyer based on his experience and commitment to fighting for working people and addressing the needs of California’s historically underserved communities.

“Mr. Steyer has brought forward an impressive plan to not only protect, but invest in the In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) and family child care programs, which serve over one million Californians and their families,” said Doug Moore, Executive Director of UDW. “He also understands that stable home and child care are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and that providers deserve to be paid a thriving wage for their work. Mr. Steyer understands the system is rigged against working families and will fight for the change we need. Because of this, UDW’s 250,000 IHSS and family child care providers enthusiastically endorse Mr. Steyer to be California’s next governor.”

“We need a champion for working people in Sacramento,” said UDW President Astrid Zuniga. Mr. Steyer knows which side he is on, and we believe he will fight alongside UDW to protect California’s investment in IHSS, child care, and in our communities. He understands and values the work our members do, and we know he will be a strong ally. Mr. Steyer will confront California’s challenges with bold leadership and put working people before corporate interests.”

“Our membership is fired up and ready to protect California and our communities, just like we did for Prop 50. We mobilized hundreds of thousands of workers to vote to protect care programs. Last November was just a warm up for what’s to come as we head into the 2026 electoral season,” added Moore.

In 2025, UDW enthusiastically endorsed Prop 50, California’s redistricting measure, in order to hold Congress accountable for slashing Medicaid and SNAP programs to pay for huge tax giveaways to billionaires. UDW’s members were highly motivated volunteers and supporters for Prop 50 because they, and the people they care for, rely on those federal programs. By ensuring the participation of Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean speaking voters, as well as underrepresented Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American communities, UDW reached hundreds of thousands of voters to pass Prop 50.

UDW members are the backbone of care for seniors, people with disabilities, and working families—fighting for fair wages, better working conditions, and policies that strengthen their communities.