Dr. Ayanna Marie Amoke Blackmon-Balogun

“Go and be free!” — Veris Louise Blackmon, My Mother

The Freedom My Mother Imagined

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

My mother’s favorite song was “Zoom” by the Commodores, written in 1977 when I was just three years old. The chorus still echoes in my spirit and mirrors the heart of this Black Paper:

Oh, oh, zoom

I’d like to fly far away from here

Where my mind, oh Lord, is fresh and clear

Where everybody can be what they wanna be

I’d like to greet the sun each morning

And walk amongst the stars at night…

Oh, oh, I wish the world were truly happy

Living as one

I wish the world they call freedom someday would come

Someday would come (oh, babe)

I have never felt the song more deeply than now, writing the final chapter of the Racial Liberation Ascension Model. Every time I hear it, it moves me to tears.

My mother was a vibrant, intelligent teenage mom who believed deeply in freedom. She gave birth to me on Sunday, July 7, 1974, and even in the midst of trauma and hardship, she dreamed of a different life. At just twenty-four, she bravely moved her three children to California, trusting her instincts and believing that freedom required courage and sacrifice.

What she built there was more than survival. She built a village—a community of single mothers raising children together in collective care. As a child of that village, I witnessed a freedom that was imperfect but real.

This is my Sankofa moment.

Reaching back to move forward. Understanding that 7 is the number of completion. Understanding that this is the 7th part of the Racial Liberation Ascension Model. Understanding that freedom was always the goal. Every generation is responsible to get the next generation to better outcomes. Her sacrifice gave the foundation for me to attend college, and eventually write. 4 of her 4 children and even 2 (almost 3) of her grandchildren have college degrees. We have come so far in my family that the next space we hold is a liberated one.

To make liberation a reality we must let go of the colonial chains of our minds, heart, souls and Black bodies to realize that we always meant to be free. We just have to be willing like my courageous mother, to let go of fear and Go, and Be Free!

As I sniffle, wipe my tears, and type I know that freedom is around the corner. Even though I personally feel I have a ways to go, toggling between Phase 5 physically, yet my soul and spirit have tasted the possibility. And one day all three will align. I can feel it. I have community, we have a collective will, we are recycling our talents for the good. We are releasing the colonized individualistic mindset. We are strategizing on ways to thrive. We are returning to our spiritual wholeness and healing the harm through traditional ways of knowing and being.

When I started this Black Paper to create space for liberation, my goal was to give language and voice to a process that is not discussed. The intent of a Black paper is written in the service of freedom, holds space for your truth, it legitimizes lived experiences, pays tribute to our ancestors, the living, and future, and is to be shared. Originally, I did it for myself to give context to the internal combat zone I was facing mentally, spiritually and physically. My Body was keeping score. Then I realized it was not about my journey, it was about understanding where others were too on this continuum of decolonized racialized oppressive thinking and being. True liberation requires solidarity. Solidarity is US loving and orbiting together.

This work serves as the vessel to not just get others talking but to get others to move. To hold sacred space and grace for themselves and others as they move through the continuum. To act. To reflect. To grow. To shed. To ascend and orbit as the (re)claimed, (re)membered the whole and healed person.

Sankofa: Memory as Design

This is my Sankofa moment: reaching back to move forward. Seven is the number of completion, and this seventh chapter of the Racial Liberation Ascension Model returns us to the beginning with deeper understanding. Freedom was always the destination. My mother’s courage, her insistence that we “go and be free,” reminds me that every generation carries the responsibility of moving the next closer to liberation.

Sankofa is often translated as “go back and get it,” but that translation only touches the surface. Sankofa is not nostalgia. It is not a sentimental longing for a simpler past. Sankofa is strategic remembrance—the disciplined practice of retrieving what was known before we were taught to forget.

Memory, in this sense, is not backward-facing; it is architectural. Without it, every new structure risks reproducing the very harm it claims to dismantle. This is why liberation work without lineage becomes reckless. When struggle is detached from its ancestors, we repeat mistakes in new language. When innovation forgets ancestry, freedom becomes extraction—mining wisdom without accountability and consuming history without stewardship.

The Racial Liberation Ascension Model is a Sankofa project because it refuses amnesia. It remembers the intellectual and communal traditions that sustained Black life long before today’s vocabulary of justice.

Long before the language of equity, there were freedom schools—spaces where education was tied to survival and dignity, where learning was never neutral and knowledge served liberation. Long before mutual aid became a modern phrase, our communities practiced collective care out of necessity, building networks that honored interdependence as strength.

We gathered in study circles not for credentials, but for clarity. We read together because isolation was dangerous. We prayed together because faith without justice was empty. Wisdom traveled through sermons, songs, kitchens, barbershops, and quiet conversations where strategy learned how to hide in plain sight.

And we listened to elders, not because they were perfect, but because they had survived long enough to understand timing. They taught us when to speak and when to wait, when to push and when to protect. RLAM stands on those shoulders.

This chapter extends Sankofa forward. It asks not only what we are remembering, but what we are building.

What are we creating now that future generations will need to return to? What wisdom are we encoding into our institutions, our movements, and our rituals? Will they inherit tools or debris? Systems that protect their humanity or systems that demand they earn it?

Sankofa reminds us that we are never the final authors of liberation. We are temporary stewards. What we design in this moment becomes someone else’s map, someone else’s refuge—or someone else’s obstacle.

A Movement That Meets People Where They Are

To practice Sankofa is to build with humility and foresight, to anchor innovation in memory so that progress never outruns wisdom. Because liberation that forgets where it comes from will not recognize itself when it arrives, and liberation that fails to prepare for its return will not survive the journey forward. This is where the Racial Liberation Ascension Model becomes more than theory. It becomes a movement framework.

One of RLAM’s most radical and most misunderstood features is that it refuses purity politics. Not moral clarity. Not ethical rigor. But the belief that liberation belongs only to those who have already arrived—those who speak the language perfectly, never contradict themselves, never hesitate, never struggle.

History shows that purity has ended more movements than repression ever could.

RLAM rejects the idea that people must be fully liberated before they are allowed to participate in liberation work. That standard is unrealistic and dishonest. None of us are fully free in a world that profits from our fragmentation. None of us are untouched by the systems we seek to transform.

What liberation requires instead is honesty. Honesty about where we are. Honesty about what we know—and what we are still learning. Honesty about the fears we carry and the courage we are cultivating.

This movement does not demand sameness. It demands alignment—alignment between conscience and conduct, values and behavior, belief and risk. Alignment does not mean agreement on every issue or identical expressions of freedom. It means a shared commitment to growth, accountability, and collective care. RLAM recognizes that people enter liberation through different doors—and at different times.

Some arrive through Ignition, newly awake, eyes wide with recognition. They feel the truth before they have language for it. Their presence matters because every movement needs people who are still learning how to see.

Others come through Launch, carrying language, questions, and urgency. They translate experience into words. They tell stories that make systems visible. Their task is not to have every answer, but to keep truth moving.

Some arrive through Separation, having paid the cost of clarity. These are the boundary-setters and truth-keepers. They know not every space is safe and not every relationship can hold transformation. They protect the integrity of the work.

Others move into Liftoff, where clarity meets collaboration. These are the builders and strategists—the ones who turn values into structures and vision into systems. They understand that passion without planning burns fast.

And then there are those who move in Orbit—stewards of perspective and balance. They see patterns. They remember cycles. They know when to push and when to pause. Their leadership is quiet, steady, and deeply needed.

Liberation falters when movements elevate one phase and shame the others—when awakening is mocked as naïveté, caution labeled cowardice, boundary-setting dismissed as bitterness, strategy mistaken for control, or wisdom confused with complacency. RLAM insists on a different ethic. Every phase has work. Every phase has worth.

The movement advances not by demanding that everyone become the same kind of liberated person, but when people commit to becoming more aligned versions of themselves, in relationship with others doing the same.

This is how liberation becomes sustainable—not through perfection or uniformity, but through a shared willingness to grow together. Freedom is not something we prove. It is something we practice together, over time.

This Black Paper Lives Beyond This Page

Freedom is not something we prove. It is something we practice—together, over time. And that practice requires a final shift—one that is both quiet and profound. A shift in ownership.

From the moment this Black Paper leaves my hands and enters the world—through publication, spoken word, study circles, listening sessions, and community gatherings—it no longer belongs to me alone. It becomes something shared, something shaped not by a single author or institution, but by collective conscience.

Liberation work cannot survive if it is tethered to one voice, one organization, or one moment in time. The ideas within these pages were never meant to orbit endlessly around their author. They were meant to circulate moving through classrooms and community centers, across dinner tables and digital spaces, carried by people who recognize themselves somewhere in the journey this model names.

Once released, this Black Paper becomes communal in responsibility not diluted, but alive. It will be interpreted, questioned, expanded, and sometimes resisted. That, too, is part of its life. A living framework must breathe. It must encounter new realities and be tested by the people it seeks to serve. The future of this work is not a single product or platform. It is an ecosystem.

Educators may translate its language into tools that help them see their classrooms differently—inviting reflection not only on curriculum, but on discipline, power, and belonging. Institutions may encounter the model as a mirror, discovering where their values live only on paper and where they live in practice. The task then is not to defend the institution, but to ask harder questions of it, questions rooted in conscience rather than compliance.

Leaders, too, will find themselves shaped by this work, not as a checklist for performance, but as a formation process. Leadership grounded in conscience is slower, more accountable, less enamored with spectacle. It understands that authority without alignment erodes trust, and that vision without care collapses under pressure.

Beyond borders, the work reaches outward to the African diaspora, whose histories of struggle and resilience travel across continents in different languages and forms. As this framework moves globally, it will encounter new contexts, new wounds, and new wisdom. That dialogue is not an afterthought. It is part of the design.

In this way, the Black Paper becomes what it was always meant to be: a seed. A seed is not impressive when first planted. It is small. It disappears beneath the surface. It must encounter soil, pressure, time, and care. And when it grows, it no longer resembles its original form. This work is not a final word. It is a beginning.

It offers language where there was silence, structure where there was exhaustion, and invitation where there was isolation. What comes next will be shaped by those who take it up—who question it, build from it, and carry it into places I will never enter. That is not loss. That is liberation. Because freedom does not belong to authors. It belongs to people.

Liberation Across Time: The Seven-Generation Lens

This chapter therefore insists on time—not urgency masquerading as progress, not speed confused with impact, but time as a moral dimension. Too much organizing is driven by urgency without endurance. We mobilize quickly, react fiercely, and exhaust ourselves without building structures strong enough to hold what we have awakened.

Too much leadership, on the other hand, is shaped by legacy without succession—the desire to be remembered rather than the discipline of preparing others to carry the work forward. Both approaches fail the future.

The seven-generation lens corrects this distortion. Rooted in Indigenous and African ways of knowing, it asks us to consider not only the immediate consequences of our actions, but their reverberations across time. It reminds us that we are not the center of the story.

We are a passage. Through this lens, the questions change. We no longer ask only what works right now. We ask what will remain standing when the urgency has passed. We ask what our decisions will mean seven generations from now—when today’s leaders are forgotten but the systems we built are still shaping lives.

We ask what harm we refuse to pass forward: not only violence, but the quieter inheritances of silence, scarcity, and normalized exhaustion. And we ask what wisdom must be preserved so that those who come after us do not have to rediscover it through pain.

The seven-generation lens demands restraint as much as courage. It teaches that not every action that feels powerful is wise, and not every compromise is cowardice. It invites us to slow down enough to listen for consequences we cannot yet see, to design with humility rather than heroism.

In many African cosmologies, time is not linear—it is layered. The ancestors walk with us. The unborn watch us. We stand in the middle, accountable in both directions.

This understanding reshapes how we lead and organize. Victory is no longer defined by applause or visibility, but by durability. Progress is no longer measured by speed, but by whether the work can continue without breaking those who carry it.

Seen through this lens, liberation is not about being remembered. It is about making remembrance unnecessary for survival. It is about building systems so just and humane that future generations do not need to invoke our names in order to breathe freely.

The ambition of true freedom is quiet. Not monuments. Not martyrdom. But continuity.

When we work with seven generations in mind, we stop chasing moments and begin cultivating movements. We become careful with one another. We invest in formation, not just outcomes. We accept that some of the most important work we do may not bear fruit in our lifetime—and we choose to do it anyway. This is how liberation learns to last. Not by outrunning time, but by honoring it.

Closing Coda: A Return, A Beginning

This seventh chapter is both a return and a beginning.

It returns us to conscience—because that is where all liberation begins. It begins a movement—because conscience without practice is incomplete.

If this Black Paper has spoken to you, then you are already part of the work.

Not because you are perfect. Not because you are finished. But because you are awake enough to care.

We are not waiting for liberation. We are rehearsing it. We are building it. We are practicing it—together.

Sankofa behind us. Seven generations ahead. Conscience as our compass. This is the work, the work of our many mothers and fathers before us, continuing where we began: free, alive, powerful. To quote my beautiful momma: “Go and be free!”