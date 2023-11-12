Last Updated on November 19, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Bruins suffer a loss to visiting ASU in a game of rotating quarterbacks and uninspired play. The Sun Devils were (2-6) overall and certainly the underdogs coming in, yet they stopped the UCLA offense inside the twenty, twice, yielding no points and winning 17-7.

On the most critical fourth down attempts, the UCLA offense was unsuccessful each time, turning the ball over on downs and giving ASU renewed energy. Former third string quarterback Collin Schlee started the game, then replaced by fourth string Chase Griffin to finish a game that had already been won.

For the Bruin faithful, the game was a dismal 3-0 contest until midway through the third quarter as the Bruins just couldn’t sustain countless scoring drives. Schlee finally ended the scoring drought by hitting wide receiver Logan Loya for a 16-yard score in the fourth.

The Bruins lose their first game at home all year and are (6-4) overall. UCLA travels across town to play their rival USC at the Coliseum on Saturday. A win against the Trojans will go a long way towards a better bowl bid and salvaging the season.