Last Updated on November 20, 2023 by BVN

Ellen Perrault

Dozens of anti-hate events planned across California, from poetry slams to rallies and more.

The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) — in partnership with the City of Berkeley, Not In Our Town, and LA vs Hate, joined government and community leaders on Nov. 14 for the launch of the sixth annual United Against Hate Week (UAHW).

“California continues to lead the charge in pushing back against hate,” said CRD Acting Director Mary Wheat. “From civic engagement at the grassroots level to historic statewide investments, the Civil Rights Department is proud to be part of a new generation of leaders in the fight for greater inclusion and equity for all. During United Against Hate Week, we encourage all Californians to take advantage of existing resources — like California vs Hate — to push for change from the ground up for all our communities. Whether it’s because of conflict abroad or here at home, it takes real strength to stand in solidarity in the face of bias and discrimination. Together, we’re united against hate.”

CA vs Hate is a non-emergency, multilingual hate crime and incident reporting hotline and online portal. Reports can be made anonymously by calling (833) 866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or online at any time. Hate acts can be reported in 15 different languages through the online portal and in over 200 languages when calling the hotline. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911. For more information on CA vs Hate, please visit CAvsHate.org.

“With hate crimes increasing in California and different views spurring debate that sometimes turns hostile, movements like United Against Hate Week become more vital,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. “It is my hope that providing awareness about nonprofit services available to victims or other resources, such as the Civil Rights Department hate crime reporting hotline, we can spread the message that hate is not okay and that there is support available for those who need it.”

“Black people are disproportionately impacted by hate crimes in California, which is why the NAACP California Hawaii State Conference is proud to participate in the sixth annual United Against Hate Week,” said Rick L. Callender, ESQ., CA/HI NAACP President. “The NAACP CA/HI State Conference, in conjunction with our 57 branches across California, is dedicated and committed to eradicating hate within our state through community action and by supporting bills such as AB 449 (Ting), the CA vs Hate Hotline, and our collaborative efforts with the CDSS Stop the Hate grant. It is through these comprehensive measures that we will make a positive difference in the statistics we have seen persist for far too long.”

Black people are disproportionately impacted by hate crimes in California. (Graphic by Chris Allen, BVN)

Initially created by local government and community leaders in the Bay Area in response to white supremacist rallies in Berkeley and San Francisco, UAHW is an opportunity for local residents to take action in their communities under the simple, yet powerful principle that, when cities and their residents work together against hate, we can restore respect and discourse, embrace the strength of our diversity, and build inclusive and equitable communities for all. Through local events, sharing stories, holding rallies, and connecting with local institutions, UAHW, which runs from November 12 to November 18, is about working together to help combat a national and statewide increase in reports of hate. In California, reported hate crimes have continued to rise in recent years, reaching their highest levels since 2001 — jumping more than 20% from 2021 to 2022.

More broadly, California has continued to be at the forefront of efforts to combat hate, whether through civic engagement, nation-leading investments in local anti-hate programs, and the first statewide commission working to track hate crimes and recommend policy. A key component of the state’s anti-hate initiatives includes the recent launch of CA vs Hate that aims to help overcome barriers to reporting by offering people targeted for hate — and their communities — additional resources to report acts of hate through a community-centered approach that does not require engagement with the criminal legal system. Whether individuals report to CA vs Hate online or by phone, they are eligible to receive care coordination to ensure they can access resources and support, including legal, financial, mental health, and mediation services.

In the first six months since its official launch, CA vs Hate has been contacted by hundreds of individuals. Preliminary statistics from May through October show CA vs Hate received 513 reports of hate acts across California. Of those reports, 233 were made over the phone and 280 were made via the online portal.

In addition, more than 60% of all individuals who reported an act of hate accepted care coordination services, including direct and ongoing support accessing legal aid or counseling.

More than 75% of California’s counties were represented in the preliminary data, up from approximately 40% in the first month following the official launch. Among the reasons cited for the report of hate, race (27%) and ethnicity (18%) continued to be the most reported bias motivations, followed by religion (13%) and sexual orientation (11%).

Approximately one in six reports were made by a witness or advocate. Most reports, however, were made by an individual who reported being targeted for an act of hate.You can find more information on UAHW, upcoming events, and ways to help drive change in your community online at https://www.unitedagainsthateweek.org.