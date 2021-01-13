Hardy Brown II | Special to Black Voice News

Sedition!!!! I post this not for conversation… but for history.

Elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate took an oath to “protect and defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

In his speech on Jan. 6, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated we have historical precedent of this very day. He talked about the election of 1887 and how the House of Representatives chose the President of the United States.

What he did not say was the 1887 action taken by the Congress ushered in the Jim Crow era of voter suppression, the night rides of the Ku Klux Klan, and every terrorist act that could be placed on Black Americans.

After the Civil War there were the riots of Memphis, Tennessee in 1866, and New Orleans, Louisiana in 1866, where people who did not win the Civil War rioted, including many local police officers, against those who fought to be on the right side of history — this is not opinion. It is an historical fact.

Am I still hopeful and optimistic about us coming together? YES! There are a little over 328 million people who live in our country, and a few thousand rebellious terrorists, not patriots, stormed the U.S. Capitol, trying to make us think there are many more than there are. They should be prosecuted as terrorists.

Additionally, the 14th Amendment should be invoked on the sitting representatives that supported this by signing a document of sedition.

Congress, you have in your toolkit impeachment with removal, the 25th Amendment, the 14th Amendment and many U.S. laws to make sure this never happens again.

The mistake the Union made with Robert E. Lee, the Confederacy and the terrorists of the time was that they were allowed to live the rest of their lives fruitfully with forgiveness. That made them think—which they have done repeatedly since the Civil War—there is a special set of laws for them, and a special set of laws for the rest of us.

What Donald J. Trump and his media did to support this seditious act against the United States of America is unforgivable.

Listen to this chapter of The Leopard Spots. This book inspired the movie Birth of a Nation and gave rise to the second Ku Klux Klan.

Imagine if this was a group of Muslims, Latinos, LGBTQ+, Women or Black citizens of our country. . . what would be the outcome we would be watching on the news?

If you are one who fights every day to be on the right side of history, and work as one greater community, we appreciate your service.

If you read this and want to explain to us your finer points. . . save it. We are done.