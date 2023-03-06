Last Updated on March 6, 2023 by BVN

Nursing home residents are often evicted when high-rate Medicare payments expire and lower-rate Medi-Cal payments begin. Disturbingly, the evictions can occur with little to no justification to the resident and/or his/her family.

As concerning as this issue is today, unless something is done to mitigate these circumstances, more and more seniors are destined to be impacted as the state’s population continues to age.

Although only about 15% of California’s total population is 65 years of age or older, it has the highest number of older residents – 5.15 million – in the nation.

In addition, the California Department of Aging (CDA) predicts that those in the population aged over 60 are destined to increase by about 166 percent during the period from 2010 to 2060.

“The way we treat our children in the dawn of their lives and the way we treat our elderly in the twilight of their lives is the measure of the quality of a nation.” Hubert Humphrey

CDA further suggests that more than half the state’s 58 counties will see an increase of at least 100 percent in this age group and 24 counties will experience growth rates over 150 percent.

Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, on the other hand, are expected to experience explosive growth among those aged over 60, with San Bernardino County expecting a 202.36% growth rate, while Riverside County may see an extraordinary 248.22% increase.

California has the highest number of elderly residents in the nation. (Source: California Department of Aging).

With the senior population in the Inland Empire exploding exponentially, the potential for more seniors to fall victim to unwarranted evictions from nursing homes seems imminent.

In February, the Nursing Home Eviction Notice Protection Act was introduced. The bill would prevent unjustified evictions and give residents the information they need in order to fight unwarranted notices of eviction.

The bill would require nursing homes to provide more information about each eviction and transfer of a resident. Currently, many nursing home residents who have faced evictions and sought to appeal them were unable to do so because the notices of eviction provided by the facility gave little information about why the senior was being booted out and if a resident does not understand why he/she is being evicted, it is difficult to prepare an adequate defense to stop the eviction.

AB 1309 will reduce bogus evictions by forcing nursing homes to explain the reasoning behind their actions.

It is important for seniors and those who assist them to know their rights. To that end, the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform has created an excellent, one page resource clarifying the responsibilities nursing homes have to its patients under the law and in this case, knowledge is power.

Because seniors are only 15% of the state’s population it is important that everyone raise their voice on this and other issues impacting the lives of seniors. To contact the Assembly in support of this Assembly Bill call the State Assembly at (916) 653-6814. and express your support.

