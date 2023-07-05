Last Updated on July 5, 2023 by BVN

Phyllis Kimber Wilcox

With the beginning of summer upon us, Listos California, Ethnic Media Services and California Black Media held a briefing in association with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to help vulnerable communities prepare for climate hazards this summer.

A panel of community partners including Diana Crofts-Pelayo, Assistant Director, Crisis Communication & Public Affairs, Cal OES; Brayden Murdock, Meteorologist, National Weather Service; Alf Lamont, CEO, Lamont Digital – Listos California Digital Specialist; Jacqueline Nushi, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Project Camp; George Hernandez Mejia, Director of Emergency Operations, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE); and Peter Thao, Program Specialist, Fresno Asian Business Institute and Resources, shared suggestions on how to prepare during the season to remain safe and where survivors of weather emergencies can find resources and support.

The fourth of July is commonly associated with barbeques, fireworks, time with friends and family, and for most of us, as the official start of summer. But, we cannot lose sight of a critical point, that the summers are growing increasingly hotter and drier.

Furthermore, California residents will likely face inter-related challenges of everything from wildfires and associated smoke to power outages to the impacts of increased air pollutants and more.

These challenges pose an especially high risk for California’s most vulnerable and underserved populations. Given what’s at stake, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or Cal OES has prepared a summer safety package to help communities manage through this summer.

According to Murdock, “This weekend is the first weekend a lot of us are going to feel those typical summer conditions where we’re really going to get hot. A lot of those areas from the central valley through southern California are looking at triple digit heat. This is the first widespread event we have had this season.”

He continued. “California is interesting in that we don’t usually start seeing those record temperatures until we head late into the season, August or September.”

Summer Safety Package

Listos California’s Summer Safety Package provides information, guides and activities to help the public prepare for the weather. It provides resources in multiple languages. The website has seasonal hazard safety tips and information, kids activities, and rapid response materials such as a disaster ready guide, a quick guide to safety before, during, and after wildfires, a quick guide to safety before, during, and after wildfire smoke, a quick guide to safety before, during and after extreme heat, a quick guide to safety before, during and after power outages and other important information.

The panel also shared important suggestions such as the importance of making a plan about where to go during weather emergencies, packing a “go bag” or a bag with medicines and essentials, making a stay box with what you will need to stay where you are until help arrives and making emergency contact lists.The public is encouraged to keep informed by visiting the Cal OES or Listos California websites.