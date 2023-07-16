“When I saw the title of this artist call, I was not sure that I read it correctly as ‘Rice’ instead of ‘Rise,’” said Theresa D. Polley-Shellcroft, artist and professor of African and African American Art at Victor Valley College. “Reading further, I was corrected.”

Initially, Polley-Shellcroft had not given much thought to rice since she did not grow up eating it. In fact, she did not try the grain until she was a college student visiting a friend’s family in New York City around 1965. There, she tried red beans and rice for the first time.

In 1975, she lived in Washington, DC, where she worked at the Smithsonian in the African Diaspora section of the American Folklife Festival. “During the bicentennial years of 1975 to 1976, I had the opportunity to mingle with African cultures from all over as well as those in Washington DC. It was during those years that I developed the taste for ‘Peas’ and Rice as it is known among the African cultures in the diaspora,’ she said.

In the Smithsonian African Diaspora program, Polley-Shellcroft was the Learning Center Co-Coordinator, where she was tasked to put together an African Diaspora cookbook, collecting recipes from African Cultures in the local community and respective embassies.

“Needless to say for a graduate student studying African/African American Cultures and cultural expressions, no better opportunity than to sit and to collect stories around food,” said Polley-Shelcroft.