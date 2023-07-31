Childhood memories

Jose laughs when trying to recall the first time he ate a tlayuda. He says everyone in his family — from his parents and grandparents — ate the food growing up whether at home or on the streets of their town. They would often tear the tortilla of a tlayuda into pieces and dip it in a cup of coffee.

“It is the first food you will find in Oaxaca and that’s what we ate at home as a kid,” said Jose, who also works as an Aviation mechanic from Monday to Friday.

Johnny can pinpoint his first experience with the food to when he visited Oaxaca at nine-years-old. Nowadays, he enjoys eating tlayudas at his family’s backyard restaurant to get back that original feeling.

Johnny has not returned to his family’s homeland in nearly 13 years. But for him, the restaurant is a continual way to stay connected with the culture.

“I have a unique background with my culture in Mexico and here you can taste the culture, so for me, when I have a tlayuda here, it just still reminds me of when I was kid,” he said.