Last Updated on November 26, 2023 by BVN

Ellen Perrault

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, Dr. Corey A. Jackson, Assemblymember, 60th District is presenting the State of the 60th Annual Report, where Jackson and the community will reflect on the achievements of the past year and share the district’s vision for the future. Your presence will add immense value to this virtual event.

The event, scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm will be livestreamed online via

Facebook, Assemblymember Jackson’s Website and Zoom (a Zoom link will be provided upon registration. Click here to register.

According to Jackson the event will include a legislative update that will provide insights to the legislative landscape that has shaped the region over the past year and provide an opportunity to learn about the policies Jackson has been successful in getting signed by the governor.

California’s 60th Assembly District includes the communities of Moreno Valley, Perris, San Jacinto, Norco and others. (source: ballopedia.org)

The event will also provide an opportunity to “Celebrate the successes and milestones for our financial endeavors and budget wins that we have accomplished in the 60th Assembly District,” explained Jackson.

Finally, Jackson will share his vision for the future..”I will unveil our strategic vision, outlining the exciting initiatives and projects that will shape the trajectory of our district in the years to come,” Jackson shared in a press release announcing the event. .

The State of the 60th Annual Report “promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience, providing you with a comprehensive overview of the positive strides our district has taken. We want you to leave feeling informed, inspired, and proud of the collective accomplishments we’ve achieved together,” he concluded.