Breanna Reeves and Aryana Noroozi |

Anton Elementary School is located on the same street block as the San Bernardino County Juvenile office and juvenile court.

Across the street from Anton, parents, sisters and brothers designed signs that condemn Child Protective Services (CPS) and drew pictures that depicted their children being taken away.

On Nov. 16, advocates, families and supporters gathered near the school to march to the San Bernardino Juvenile Court to address the practices of CPS and the juvenile courts. With nearly 6,000 children identified as having placement within the Child Welfare System/Case Management System in San Bernardino County, families at the rally criticized CPS for terminating their parental rights and quickly adopting their children to others.

A 2022 Human Rights Watch report called “If I Wasn’t Poor, I Wouldn’t Be Unfit” noted, “Every three minutes a child is removed from their home and placed in the foster system. Black children are almost twice as likely to experience investigations as White children and are more likely to be separated from their families.”

More than a dozen people joined the rally which settled in front of the juvenile office. One by one, parents took the mic to air their grievances with CPS and shared stories of their children being taken away in the dead of night, without an explanation.

“Our community needs help. We need protection and most of all, our children do, because CPS is a placement not a parent,” said Bobbie Butts, assistant director of the Family Reunification, Empowerment & Equity (FREE) Project at Starting Over Inc.

Organized by Butts and Daisy Gonzalez of Starting Over Inc., Yvonne Trice of A Mother’s Voice and Crip Justice, the rally was also designed to be a space for support and resources for families. Members of the Time for Change Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports families with low income in their quest to find housing and provides wrap-around services, also helped organize the event.