A Code for America report detailing the results of the LA County partnership found that there were 66,000 cannabis convictions eligible for relief under Prop. 64 that were to be dismissed. DA Jackie Lacey, who was in office up until 2020, requested the courts dismiss 62,000 felony cannabis convictions and 4,000 misdemeanors for cases dating back as far as 1961.

Roughly 53,000 individuals were estimated to receive conviction relief through this partnership. Of those, 45% were Latinx, 32% were Black, 20% were white and 3% were identified as other or unknown race/ethnicity, according to the report.

“At the very beginning of our process, even before I did some internet repairs, when we saw it coming down the pipe, we set up meetings with the court and the public defender’s office on how we could automate it in an efficient way for the court,” Gascón said.

With the support of Code for America, the DA’s office created a digital output file with the appropriate information the courts needed to match digital files within their system. The goal was to make this process as efficient as possible.

A year later, with the help of The Social Impact Center, an LA-based nonprofit organization, Gascón’s office identified an additional 58,000 felony and misdemeanor cannabis cases that dated back thirty years and were eligible for dismissal. These cases were not captured by the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) data, but were uncovered after an examination of local county court records.

San Diego County takes proactive and collaborative approach

In 2019, the DOJ sent San Diego County more than 35,000 past convictions that were potentially eligible to be reviewed under AB 1793. The district attorney recommended 26,000 of those convictions for reduction or dismissal which was completed by February 2021. It took the superior court an additional seven months to finish reviewing all 35,000 cases.

Like LA County, San Diego started their process of reviewing and dismissing cannabis convictions earlier, in 2018, on the heels of Prop. 64. With personnel from the public defender’s office, the court and the district attorney’s office, the county created a team to compile a list of those who may be eligible to benefit under the new law. Once petitions for relief were filed and processed, the public defender’s office sent letters to those who would benefit.

San Diego County Public Defender Monique Carter said the implementation of AB 1793 was a largely collaborative and “herculean” effort that allowed them to address the tasks outlined in the law ahead of time. The county never faced the risk of missing the prosecution case review deadline.

Prior to Prop. 64 being voted into law, the district attorney’s office reviewed their internal Case Management System for cases with eligible charges.

In other counties, the effort to identify, review and process cannabis convictions was treated as a mostly solitary effort among the district attorney’s office, the superior court and the public defender’s office.

Carter addressed stereotypes that are found in both Riverside and San Bernardino County where collaborative efforts among different agencies and entities are nonexistent.

While counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco partnered with Code for America and other organizations to get started on the process of reviewing and processing cannabis convictions, other counties, particularly Riverside and San Bernardino, did not seek outside partnerships to address such a daunting task.

John A. Henry, chief deputy district attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, couldn’t recall if the idea of collaborating with an organization to implement AB 1793 ever came up.

“I don’t know how helpful partnering with outside agencies or utilizing technology to assist with our process would have been beneficial, given that we did not oppose any of the petitions,” Henry said in an email.

San Bernardino Assistant District Attorney Simon Umscheid explained that San Bernardino County had never partnered with any outside organizations regarding criminal histories and had not done so in the instance of AB 1793 due to confidentiality and ethical obligations on behalf of prosecutors.

Code for America launched a successful pilot with five counties by undergoing a background check security process to be able to access criminal history data from the DOJ. Each of the five pilot counties granted the nonprofit permission to engage in this process, as part of their contract.

Recognizing that this process would not be sustainable to do for all 58 counties, Code for America developed an application that allowed a district attorney’s office to input their own data into the program and to do so without Code for America handling any criminal history data.

“[Riverside and San Bernardino Counties] could have taken advantage of our statewide application that would have allowed them to use their own data, with Code for America not ever touching it,” Alia Toran-Burrell, program director of Clear My Record, a service provided by Code for America, shared.

Considering that AB 1793 had little to no guidance or restrictions as to how counties could implement the law, there appears to have been no collective understanding on how to approach the legislation across different counties.

A fractured process

The DOJ sent district attorneys across the state 191,055 potentially eligible cannabis cases for review. The legislation included a July 1, 2020 deadline for the prosecution to send cases to the courts. From there, superior courts were to update case records and notify the justice department.

As of July 2019, the department sent 8,164 cases for review to Riverside County. An internal examination by the county found more than an additional 10,000 cases were identified to be eligible for cannabis sentence modifications. By March 2023, a total of 18,397 cases were reviewed and processed by the courts.

San Bernardino County received 8,039 potentially eligible cases for review. Of those, the county found approximately 5,500 cases that fit the criteria for clearing or resentencing.